Breaking News Coach Alyssa McAllister, Nation Ford High School Varsity Swim Coach of the Year for South Carolina Class 5A Region III 10/11/24: Rock Hill vs Nation Ford 10/11/24: South Pointe @ York 10/11/24: Northwestern @ Fort Mill 10/11/24: Catawba Ridge @ Indian Land 10/11/24: Lancaster vs Dreher Coach Alyssa McAllister, Nation Ford High School Varsity Swim Coach of the Year for South Carolina Class 5A Region III10/11/24: Rock Hill vs Nation Ford10/11/24: South Pointe @ York10/11/24: Northwestern @ Fort Mill10/11/24: Catawba Ridge @ Indian Land10/11/24: Lancaster vs Dreher2024 High School Football: Week 7 Scoreboard, Live StreamsMeet Joe Burke: The Voice of Fort Mill SchoolsAUDIO: Joel Hamilton discusses suit regarding crash that took the life of a baseball coach in Rock Hill back in AugustCoach Alyssa McAllister, Nation Ford High School Varsity Swim Coach of the Year for South Carolina Class 5A Region III10/11/24: Rock Hill vs Nation Ford 10/11/24: Northwestern @ Fort Mill October 13, 2024 WRHI Newsroom 10/11/24: Catawba Ridge @ Indian Land October 13, 2024 WRHI Newsroom 10/11/24: Lancaster vs Dreher October 13, 2024 WRHI Newsroom 2024 High School Football: Week 7 Scoreboard, Live Streams October 11, 2024 Andrew Kiel Meet Joe Burke: The Voice of Fort Mill Schools October 10, 2024 Patrick Byrne AUDIO: Joel Hamilton discusses suit regarding crash that took the life of a baseball coach in Rock Hill back in August October 10, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Man is identified by his wedding ring in video and will spend 19 years in prison for sexual assault October 10, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Veterans Day Activities October 10, 2024 Tom Hyslip Schiller & Hamilton Law Firm files wrongful death suit on behalf of family of Jalen Roy Benjamin who lost his life following an accident this summer October 10, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Friday Knight’s Losers: Week 7 October 10, 2024 Chris Miller Tri-County Players Of The Week: Week 6 October 10, 2024 Chris Miller Lancaster City Council Meeting Summary, October 8, 2024 October 10, 2024 Tom Hyslip BrucePac Recalls Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination October 10, 2024 Tom Hyslip Upcoming Clover Town Council Meeting on October 14, 2024: Key Agenda Items October 10, 2024 Tom Hyslip York County Council Meeting Summary, October 7, 2024 October 10, 2024 Tom Hyslip Kounter To Host Pot Luck Today October 10, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Boil Water Advisory For Part Of Fort Mill October 9, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Winthrop University to Host 26th Annual United States Disc Golf Championship October 8, 2024 Tom Hyslip Download our new mobile apps for iOS and Android Devices. Find out more here List of Drop-off Locations for Donations to Help Those Affected by Helene Straight Talk Straight Talk 10-14-24: Jennifer Hutchison, Rock Hill School Board Seat & Sara Work, Alliance candidate for S.C. Senate October 14, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Straight Talk 10-11-24: Dr. Rashaad Fitzpatrick, Superintendent of Lancaster Schools October 11, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Straight Talk 10-10-24: Andy Young and George Sappenfield, Co-Directors of the World Disc Golf Hall of Fame October 10, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Straight Talk 10-09-24: Montrio Belton, Rock Hill School Board Candidate & Adrienne Woods & Dr. Amber Slack October 9, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Straight Talk 10-08-24: Life House and Pathways – joint fundraiser October 8, 2024 WRHI Newsroom FCC Public File EEO Palmetto Mornings 10/14/2024: Rep. Tommy Pope, Susan Smith up for Parole 30 years later 13 hours ago 10/14/2024: Leslie Starnes, Ex. Director Family Promise of York County 13 hours ago 10/14/2024: Marybeth Knapp, Humane Society York County 14 hours ago 10/10/2024: Milt DeLair & Milton Lockley, York County Veterans Advisory Council prompting Wreaths Across America 5 days ago 10/10/2024: Dr. Stacey Moore, York Technical College President 5 days ago 10/10/2024: Dr. Matthew Guy (Diagnostic Radiologist with Piedmont Medical Center at Women’s Diagnostic Center) & Yvonne Noller (Women’s Diagnostic Center Manager at Piedmont), October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month 5 days ago 10/09/2024: Jacona Hester, Town of Fort Mill Events Coordinator 6 days ago 10/09/2024: Trent Faris, York County Sheriff’s Office 6 days ago Local News Coach Alyssa McAllister, Nation Ford High School Varsity Swim Coach of the Year for South Carolina Class 5A Region III October 14, 2024 Fort Mill Fall Festival Set for October 19, 2024: An Evening of Fun, Food, and Festivities October 14, 2024 2025’s Best Colleges in South Carolina October 14, 2024 GOLD HILL MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS PARTNER WITH SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC TO EXPLORE SUSTAINABILITY AND CARBON FOOTPRINT AWARENESS October 14, 2024 2024 High School Football: Week 7 Scoreboard, Live Streams October 11, 2024 SCDOT Announces I-77 Southbound Offramp Temporary Closure at SC-160 for Interchange Project October 11, 2024 Step Into the Magic: Harry Potter Yule Ball at Winthrop’s McBryde Hall October 11, 2024 Catawba Fest Returns to Tega Cay with Arts, Crafts, Live Music, and Family Fun on October 12 October 11, 2024 Meet Joe Burke: The Voice of Fort Mill Schools October 10, 2024 Veterans Day Activities October 10, 2024 Silfab Solar to Host Maintenance & Technician Job Fair on October 10th in Fort Mill October 10, 2024 Lancaster City Council Meeting Summary, October 8, 2024 October 10, 2024 OTS Sports Network Vault 10/11/24: Rock Hill vs Nation Ford 2 days ago 10/11/24: South Pointe @ York 2 days ago 10/11/24: Northwestern @ Fort Mill 2 days ago 10/11/24: Catawba Ridge @ Indian Land 2 days ago 10/11/24: Lancaster vs Dreher 2 days ago 10/04/24: Northwestern vs Clover 1 week ago 10/04/24: Rock Hill @ Fort Mill 1 week ago 10/04/24: South Pointe vs Camden 1 week ago 10/04/24: Nation Ford vs Indian Land 1 week ago 10/04/24: Lancaster vs AC Flora 1 week ago 09/30/24: Clover vs Fort Mill 2 weeks ago 09/28/24: Rock Hill vs Indian Land 2 weeks ago The Gardener’s Bench The Gardener’s Bench: 10/12/24 Winter Planting Needs October 12, 2024 WRHI Newsroom The Gardener’s Bench: 10/05/24 Over Seeding & Aeration October 5, 2024 WRHI Newsroom The Gardener’s Bench: 09/28/24 Winter Migration September 28, 2024 WRHI Newsroom The Gardeners Bench: 09/21/24 Heather Alligood, Cadence Fosdick & Savannah Cook – Applied Technology Center September 21, 2024 WRHI Newsroom The Gardener’s Bench: 09/14/24 Fall Vegetables September 14, 2024 WRHI Newsroom The Gardener’s Bench 09/06/24: Potpourri September 7, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Business Rock Hill Business Rock Hill: 10/09/24 Magnolia Terrace October 9, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Business Rock Hill: 10/02/24 Diving Deep Into the Revitalization of the Southside of Rock Hill October 2, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Business Rock Hill: 09/25/24 Phase 2 & 3 of Miracle Park September 25, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Business Rock Hill: 09/18/24 Bolstering the Workforce September 18, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Business Rock Hill: 09/11/24 “Plugging In” To the R.H.E.D.C. September 11, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Business Rock Hill: 09/04/24 The Good Works Of the Rock Hill Parks Foundation September 4, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Know Your Heart Know Your Heart: 10/09/24 Dr. Andy Brenyo – Common Sense October 9, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Know Your Heart: 10/02/24 Dr. Neel Parikh – Coronary Artery Disease October 2, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Know Your Heart: 09/25/24 Dr. James Maher – Calcium Scoring September 25, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Know Your Heart: 09/18/24 Dr. Gangadhar Malasana, MD – T.A.V.E.R. September 18, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Know Your Heart: 09/04/24 Dr. Gangadhar Malasana, MD – Heart Valve Replacement September 4, 2024 WRHI Newsroom Know Your Heart: 08/28/24 Dr. Talal Baki, MD – Don’t Wait August 28, 2024 WRHI Newsroom