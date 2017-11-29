SLED Investigating After York County Inmate Dies

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after an inmate at the the York County Detention Center was found dead. 28-year-old Jonathan Paul Morgan of Rock Hill was brought to the detention center Monday night at 11:10 PM.

Two hours later a detention officer was notified by another inmate that Morgan was breathing abnormally. Detention staff called a medical emergency, rendered CPR and first aid and notified Piedmont EMS.

Morgan, originally arrested in September, was being held on charges of Pettit Larceny, Resisting Police and Furnishing Contraband in a Prison.

The York County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy. No foul play is suspected

