Man Charged With Disorderly Conduct Misses Court Date, Found Guilty

Billy Peyton was charged with disorderly conduct back on April 1st after claiming he was a target of racial bias by a black officer during an event at Rock Hills BMX track. Today Peyton did not show up for his court date and was found guilty.

According to Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger Peyton had been accused of cursing in front of children and at the officer, and yelling at the officer after being told he could not load or unload items in an unloading zone.

Peyton paid a $260 bond to get out of jail after his arrest. That bond was converted to a fine because Peyton was tried Monday, despite being absent, and was found guilty.

