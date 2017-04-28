4/28/17: Leah McCraney and Josh Wylie – LYCO – Dodging For Dreams!

Leadership York County is a program through the York Regional Chamber of Commerce with a curriculum aimed at developing a group of informed, dedicated and qualified individuals capable of providing dynamic and progressive leadership to York County.
As a part of this curriculum, each class is tasked with fundraising for a local charity. This year, we are partnering with the Children’s Attention Home to provide financial resources and develop a Speakers Bureau for the Independence and Life Skills Program.
Where and when:
Saturday, May 13 2017
Join us for Dodging for Dreams, a dodgeball tournament and fundraiser. May 13 th @ Northwestern High School
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed