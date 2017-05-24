5/24/17: Bud Beasley and Tony Dietterick – Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mt. Adventures

Recent TV movies including Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” got us all wanting to know more about Dolly Parton’s early life. DOLLY PARTON’S SMOKY MOUNTAIN ADVENTURES DINNER & SHOW tells the story before these movies took place. When the theatre opens May 24th, it will further revitalize Pigeon Forge.

Lucas McFadden and Freddi Hammer chat with Bud Beasley, who plays AppleJack, from Dolly Parton’s iconic song and her childhood and Tony Diettericke who plays Joshua in the show. Find out more online at https://smokymountainadventures.com to get tickets for the new show and learn all about Dolly’s parents’ early lives, their struggles and determination to have love, laughter and entertain themselves no matter what the circumstances.

