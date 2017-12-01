Former Star Northwestern QB Wins Collegiate Award

Mason Rudolph former Northwestern high School Quarterback just finished up his Senior season with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and today he brought home the Johny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Candidates for the award were either Seniors or fourth year Juniors and were judged based on their character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, and leadership qualities.

Rudolph was one of 20 quarterbacks finalists and will officially receive the award on December 8th in Baltimore. Rudolph is also a candidate for the Davey O’Brien Award given to the best college quarterback of the year.

He is up against Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield and Ohio state QB JT Barrett. The winner will be announced December 7th.

