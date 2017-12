Downtown Rock Hill to Host 10th Annual Reindeer Romp

As part of Christmasville on Saturday morning Downtown Rock Hill will be host to the 10th annual Reindeer Romp. The Reindeer Romp is a non-competitive 5K, which is expected to host more than 700 girls aged 8-15.

The event is family-friendly and All runners will receive a t-shirt, finisher’s medal and a goody bag. The run begins at 8 AM.

