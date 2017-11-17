York County Names 3 Finalists for Next Circuit Judge

3 finalists for York County’s next circuit judge have been named. They are James “Jimbo” Morton, Bryson “B.J” Barrowclough, and William “Bill” McKinnon selected as finalists by the members of the S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission.

There were two women, Rock Hill lawyer Leah Moody and Lisa Collins, 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor who sought the 16th Circuit circuit judge seat that covers York and Union counties but were not named finalists.

One of the three will replace Judge John C. Hayes III, whose term ends in December. Hayes has mandatory retirement because he is reaching age 72.

