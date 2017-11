York Co. Sheriff’s Office Receives Excellence Award

The York County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded Accreditation with Excellence for a second time. The accreditation is awarded by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., after an inspection process and personnel interviews.

The York County Sheriff’s Office earned accreditation in 2008, and was reviewed in 2017 for the fourth time. The Department received their accreditation in Jacksonville Saturday.

