Winthrop Athletics Announces 2018 Hall Of Fame Selections

ROCK HILL, SC—The Winthrop Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome six new members at the annual Hall of Fame induction banquet Jan. 26, 2018.

The selections for the class are former head baseball coach Joe Hudak, former student-athletes Lisa Kingsmore (softball), Saidi Isaac (men’s soccer) and Vinicius Bortolatto (men’s tennis) as well as contributors and long-time Eagle supporters Vernon and Ann Terry. There are currently 77 members of the Winthrop Athletic Hall of Fame, which was established in 2004.

Brief look at the inductees:

Joe Hudak—Hudak won 660 games as coach of the Eagle baseball team and finished with an overall record of 660-465-5 while posted a 261-151 record in Big South contests. He took over the program in 1992 and in 1995 took the Eagles to their first NCAA Regional appearance in Clemson, SC. The three-time Big South Coach of the Year, was also named the coach for the 1990-99 Big South All-Decade Team. His career and Big South win totals are second most all-time among league coaches.

Lisa Kingsmore—Kingsmore was a three-time All-Big South First Team selection and two-time Big South Player of the Year. In 2008 she was named to the NFCA All-America Second Team. Kingsmore was also selected to the NFCA All-Region First Team three times and is a member of the Big South All-Decade Team (2000-09). In addition to her on-field success, Kingsmore excelled in the classroom being named the Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year twice, CoSIDA Academic All-District Team three times and was a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-America Team selection.

Saidi Isaac—Isaac is one of the program’s all-time leading scorers and in the process earned All-Big South First Team honors all three seasons he played (2005-07). The 2006 Big South Player of the Year helped lead the Eagles to a Big South championship that year. In 2007 Isaac was named to the Herman Trophy Watch List, which is the National Player of the Year award. Isaac is a member of the Big South All-Decade Team (2000-09) and was a three-time NSCAA All-Region Team selection. He earned All-America honors from TopDrawerSoccer.com in 2007 and in 2007 was also drafted by the New England Revolution in the MLS supplemental draft (41st overall).

Vinicius Bortolatto—Bortolatto was a three-time All-Big South selection in singles and two-time selection in doubles. In 2005 Bortolatto played #2 singles and #3 doubles as the Eagles captured the Big South Championship and then led the Eagles to another championship in 2007 playing #1 singles and #3 doubles. In 2006 Bortolatto was named an Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar and an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Vernon and Ann Terry—The Terry’s have been supporters of Winthrop Athletics for over 30 years. They have invested countless hours attending and traveling to games for many sports including men’s and women’s basketball, softball and other sports as well. They have funded three endowments and as well as naming rights to the softball tower/field (Terry Tower/Terry Field), becoming the first at Winthrop to give funds in order to have a facility named after them.

