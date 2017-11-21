S.C. Dept. of Public Safety Launches Initiative to Stop Texting Drivers

The SC Department of Public Safety launched a new initiative on Monday that will run through Sunday night. Two troopers will ride together and one will be focused on driving, while the other will look for drivers who are texting.

Troopers will give texting drivers a $25 fine. Troopers are hopeful that hitting drivers in the wallet during the holiday will encourage them to put down their phones.

Officials want to remind drivers of the dangers, saying the average text message takes 4.6 seconds and if a person is traveling at 55 miles per hour, they can drive the entire length of a football field blind during that time.

Last year during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 16 people died in accidents involving texting and driving. In 2015, nine deaths were reported

