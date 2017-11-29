Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Working to Identify Robbery Suspect

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in the identification of a suspect in a weekend convenience store robbery in Heath Springs, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

Deputies responded to the Swami Mart on South Main Street at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The store employee told police the man wore a black hoodie and a red, white and blue baseball hat with “USA” on it.

Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

