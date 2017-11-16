Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Sgt Named Officer of the Year

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bill Murphy has been a law enforcement officer for more than 27 years and has been named Officer of the Year at the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers’ Association annual training conference.

Sgt. Murphy supervises the Community Services Division, including the Crime Watch program, school resource officers, litter control, volunteer services and building, fleet and equipment maintenance, and has expanded the Crime Watch program from covering 12 neighborhoods to cover 37 neighborhoods in two years.

Sgt. Murphy also recruits and trains citizen volunteers who serve in all divisions of the sheriff’s office.

Comments

comments