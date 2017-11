Heemsoth Wins Runoff Election for Fort Mill Town Council

The runoff election is over and in the race for Fort Mill’s Town Council at Large seat it was Trudie Heemsoth emerging victorious over Julia Beilsmith by a vote of 373 to 79.

A total of 453 ballots were cast, which comes out to a 3.53 percent voter turnout.

Heemsaw joins Larry Huntley as Town Council winners in this election defeating husband and wife, Julia and John Beilsmith. Both Huntley and Heemsoth are incumbents.

