Fort Mill School District To Increase Bus Driver Pay

The Fort Mill school district Tuesday approved to increase the bus driver pay scale to a base rate of $12.80 an hour, with step increases up to $22.63 an hour.

The new pay scale takes effect Dec. 2. It will be applied to all current and future driver salaries. Fort Mill will now be the highest paying school district in York County for bus drivers, according to the district.

Some districts, including Clover, Rock Hill, Fort Mill and York schools, offer health insurance and retirement benefits to their drivers.

