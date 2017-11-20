Fort Mill Police Department Investigating Robbery

The Fort Mill Police Department is investigating after responding to a Dollar General Robbery on Highway 160 East earlier this morning.

According to a report, two employees said just before 9 a.m., a male subject entered the store, presented a handgun and demanded money. The employees were then forced into a rear room of the store and the subject fled the scene. None of the employees were physically harmed.

The suspect is a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 200-220 pounds, and was wearing a black jacket and baseball cap, khaki pants, black & white athletic style shoes, and appeared to be 30-35 years of age.

According to the report he left the scene in a gray or silver sedan that was parked very close to the incident location.No other information is available at this time.

