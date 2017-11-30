Carolina Water asking for New and Higher Water and Sewer Rates

Carolina Water is asking the South Carolina Public Service Commission for new, higher water and sewer rates statewide. The rate request would increase base water costs 15 to 18 percent for residential and commercial customers.

The rate charged for every 1,000 gallons of water used would increase 30 percent. York County has been in negotiations with Carolina Water Service to acquire its local system. A community meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4th at Camp Thunderbird in Lake Wylie.

That’s the same date and time York County Council has its regular December meeting. Councilwoman Allison Love, who represents Lake Wylie, in a published report said she is disappointed the utility would host a meeting when she and other county leaders can’t be there, especially since the county and utility have been in discussions for more than a year about a possible system change.

