AUDIO: Rock Hill Prepares to Match 2016 Christmasville Numbers

As Rock Hill prepares for the 12th annual Christmasville they are preparing for large numbers. 2016 Christmasville was the biggest ever. 75,000 people came and it had a $2.6 million dollar economic impact on Rock Hill.

The event begins Thursday November 30th and ends Sunday December 3rd.

