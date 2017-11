3 Charged in Rock Hill Homicide

This afternoon the Rock Hill Police department arrested and charged 3 individuals involved in the October 26th murder of Justin Penland.

Isaiah Hemphill has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime while both Donovan Allen and Shaun Welte were charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

All three were charged with possession of marijuana and attempted armed robbery. The murder took place at the 2300 block of Eden Terrace at the Mallard Point Apartments.

