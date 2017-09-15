Winthrop University to Host Forum for City Positions

As Rock Hill voters return to the polls Oct. 17 to elect a new mayor and members for three city council seats. A forum will be held at Richardson Ballroom in the DiGiorgio Campus Center on October 3rd, will feature question-and-answer times for city council candidates at 6:30 p.m. and mayoral candidates at 7 p.m.

The three candidates for mayor, Rock Hill Sports Commission chair John Gettys, York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey and veteran landscape architect Duane Christopher will be in attendence as will City Council candidates Ward 4 Incumbent John Black who is the lone candidate, Ward 5 Incumbent Ann Williamson who is facing challengers Nikita Jackson and Brandon Smith and Ward 6: Incumbent Jim Reno who is facing challenger Barrett Maners. The event is free and open to the public.

Comments

comments