Two Rock Hill Clinics Receive Federal Grants

Two Rock Hill-based clinics have received federal grants of over $100,000 each, in an attempt to curb the national opioid epidemic. The Affinity Health Center, with locations in Rock Hill, Clover and Fort Mill, received $175,700 in a Health Resources and Services Administration grant announced Thursday.

The Community Medicine Foundation, located in Rock Hill and Chester, received $145,840. The grant aims to increase the community’s access to substance abuse and mental health services, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $3,594,841 to 21 health centers in South Carolina – and more than $200 million nationwide.

