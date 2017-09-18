Northwestern High School Fires Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator

Northwestern High School announced Sunday afternoon that head coach David Pierce and offensive coordinator, Robert Hellams, have been fired. Pierce, who was hired in April of 2016, amassed an 11-5 record in just 16 games as head coach, including a 2016 Region 3-5A championship. According to the release from the school, the move made by the administration was strictly based on the football team’s performance. Pierce has coached at the school for 32 seasons, including 30 as an assistant coach before moving up to head coach in 2016. Both Pierce and Hellams will remain at the school as teachers. Defensive coordinator, James Martin, has been named interim head coach. Martin served as head coach at South Mecklenburg High School before coming to Northwestern in 2012. Long time football assistant coach and head varsity baseball coach, Mitch Walters, has been named the offensive coordinator. Walters previously served multiple stints as offensive coordinator under former head coach Jimmy Wallace.

Below is the release from Rock Hill School District Three, which includes quotes from Principal James Blake and Athletic Director Lauren West.

ROCK HILL, SC — Northwestern High School head football coach, David Pierce has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately. Northwestern High School principal James Blake and athletic director Lauren West issued a joint statement indicating, “We are grateful to Coach Pierce for his hard work and integrity while serving the football program. We recognize the timing of this decision is not ideal and may come as a surprise to our community. However, all parties involved agreed it was best to move in a different direction at this time.” Offensive coordinator Robert Hellams has also been relieved of his coaching duties effectively immediately. Both Pierce and Hellams will continue teaching at Northwestern. Defensive coordinator James Martin has been promoted to interim head coach. Mitch Walters has been promoted to interim offensive coordinator.

Comments

comments