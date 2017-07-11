York County Deputies Searching for Serial Robber

Six armed robberies or attempted robberies in two weeks have deputies in York County on high alert and asking for help to identify the person who committed the crimes. All of the crimes happened on the same road, Highway 49, and authorities believe they are the work of the same robber.

The man robbed a Kangaroo Express on Monday morning and told the clerk not to move or he would shoot him, though he did not show a gun, deputies said. Minutes later, the same man tried to rob another Kangaroo Express on Highway 49, less than 1 mile away.

The clerk recognized him from when he had robbed the store days before that. She made it to the front door and locked the man out. On Monday morning, deputies got 911 calls on two more robberies. Both are places the man has robbed or tried to rob before.

The man usually wears a hoodie pulled down over his head, and sometimes wears a mask or cloth covering his face. The Sheriff’s Office believes he’s driving a gold Chrysler Sebring, which has been seen on surveillance video. Sheriff’s deputies have increased their presence in that area for weeks and that’s why they feel as if they’ve been close to an arrest several times.

They want to encourage anyone driving along Highway 49, especially late at night, to be alert to anything suspicious. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers of York County.

Comments

comments