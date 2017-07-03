Vacant Rock Hill Restaurant Catches Fire

A vacant Rock Hill restaurant caught fire down by Riverwalk on Saturday evening. The Rock Hill Fire Department received a call Saturday evening around 6:30 PM about a vacant commercial structure fire at the Ponderosa restaurant on North Cherry Road.

The department deployed 16 firefighters to combat the fire during heavy rain and lightning. Published reports stated that the Ponderosa and Branding Iron site were under consideration for a 70 million dollar development, which could bring hundreds of residents and jobs to the city.

The Ponderosa site is one of two sites proposed for development at Riverwalk along with 25 acres on the west side of Cherry Road, bisected by Riverside Drive.

