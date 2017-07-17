Stop Works Order Issued for Mattamy Homes Project

A Mattamy homes project in Lake Wylie must cease its progress until some off site sediment is cleaned up. According to York County spokesperson Trish Startup, County inspectors will review the Lake Crest site this week.

The stop work order means construction must cease until the site is on par with the environmental standards. Love plans to meet with environmentalists and state legislators in coming weeks on the issue.

Lake Crest was approved for 175 homes on 85 acres. It’s one of many ongoing residential projects in Lake Wylie and neighboring communities.

