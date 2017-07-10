South Pointe High Hires Three New Head Coaches

The newly hired Athletic Director at South Pointe, Lance Roberts, is excited about the three new members of the coaching staff at South Pointe. Bradley Rudisill (baseball), Patricia Sacco (cross country) and Freddy Dunn (softball). Coach Sacco and Coach Dunn were promoted to the head coaching position after having served as assistant coaches in their perspective sport. Coach Rudisill will be coming in as the head baseball coach and will also teach at South Pointe.

Bradley Rudisill

Graduate of Appalachian State University

Coach Rudisill has coached high school baseball at Watauga, South Iredell, and Bandy’s High Schools. He was the Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Montreat College and is currently coaching in the Southern Athletics League as the Head Coach of one of the teams. He’s also coach Junior Legion and Showcase teamsand was Head Coach in 2015 for the 19 and under Catawba Showcase Team and coached them to the Triple Crown National Championship. Healso coached Watauga to a conference championship and to the 3rd round of the state playoffs. He has coached dozens of players that have gone on to play at the collegiate level and currently has one former player with the San Francisco Giants and another player drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has taught at Catawba Rosenwald Alternative School and South Iredell High School. Coach Rudisill will be teaching South Pointe 101.

Patricia Sacco

Graduated from Winthrop

Coach Sacco has been affiliated with the cross-country team as a volunteer from 2008-2011 and as an assistant coach from 2011-2016 until being named as the head coach for this upcoming year. The cross-country has had tremendous success with the boys and girl’s teams while she served as an assistant to the program. The boy’s were region champs in 2015 and the girls have been region champs three consecutive seasons. (2015, 2016, 2017) Coach Sacco is self-employed as an interior decorator.

Freddy Dunn

Coach Dunn has been around baseball and softball for years with an emphasis in coaching softball the last few years.

He was hitting instructor at the Rock Hill Hitting facility for 2 years and served as an assistant coach with the Baseball Showcase Academy South. Coach Dunn moved to fast-pitch 4 years ago coaching teams at different age levels and placed in the majority of the tournaments in which he’s coached, including second in the WFC Championships. He served 3 years as one of the assistant softball coaches at South Pointe before being named the head coach for the upcoming season. Coach Dunn currently works as a warranty tech for York County Natural Gas.

