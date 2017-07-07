Rock Hill Schools Changes Expulsion Rule

Rock Hill students facing expulsion should no longer be out of school for long periods awaiting a decision on their fate. Students who are expelled are asked to come before a district hearing officer, who will decide if their expulsion will be upheld. Students may also appeal the hearing officer’s decision to the school board.

The Rock Hill school board made a policy change last year that inadvertently led to long periods out of the classroom for students who did not have a final answer on whether their expulsion would be upheld.

Comments

comments