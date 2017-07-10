Rock Hill School Board Hires Two New Principals

The Rock Hill school board has approved hiring two principals to fill vacancies at Independence and Rosewood elementary schools. Kimberly Odom replaces Lesley King as principal of Independence Elementary School, while Deborah Greenwood replaces Stephanie DiStasio as principal of Rosewood Elementary School.

Odom returns to Rock Hill after 15 years in teaching and administrative positions in the Chester County School District and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Greenwood comes to Rock Hill after four years as principal of Forest Hills Global Elementary School, a Title I and International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme school in Wilmington, N.C.

In addition to housing the French immersion program, Rosewood is a Title I and International Baccalaureate school.

