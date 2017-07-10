Rock Hill CFO Nominated for CFO of the Year

Anne Harty CFO for the City of Rock Hill has been nominated by the Charlotte Business journal for CFO of the year in the Nonprofit/Government Organization Category. The judges of the award focused on the nominees’ financial accomplishments, scope of responsibilities, respect and influence within their company and a demonstrated commitment to fiscal integrity and accountability.

Harty started as the finance director for York County in 1991 back when she was only 27 years old. She transitioned to services director for the CIty of Rock Hill in 2005 and became the CFO in 2010. She said one of her reasons for excelling as a CFO is her deep roots within the community.

Harty was born and raised in Rock Hill and her father, grandfather and great grandfather have all served on Ci8ty Council. Rock Hill’s city budget has grown about 30 million dollars in the past 3 years and the city has gotten national recognition for the Riverwalk development, which Hardy helped develop.

