Police Officer Saves Puppies from Hot Car, Again

The same Rock Hill police officer who saved two puppies from a hot car earlier this summer has done it again. On June 15, Officer Robin Gander rescued two puppies from a hot car in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness on Cherry Road.

At the time, the temperature was 94 degrees and the animals were panting heavily inside the car before Gander managed to get her arm inside a window and free them.

On Friday, Gander rescued more puppies from a hot car at the Golden Corral on Anderson Road. She was able to slide her arm through a cracked window and pull the dogs out. In both cases, the animal’s owners were cited.

