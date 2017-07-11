Piedmont Medical Center CEO Leaving for New CEO Position

It was announced in a press release yesterday that Brad Talbert, CEO of Piedmont Medical Center will be leaving topursue a new CEO position at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Talbert joined Piedmont in June of last year.

The release said during his time he helped maintain the upward momentum in patient safety and quality and cultivate quality community perception.

He will remain the CEO until the end of July, when CFO Steve Gilmore will assume the role of interim CEO. Soon thereafter Piedmont will begin a national search for their next CEO.

Comments

comments