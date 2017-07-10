Missing Lancaster Man Found Dead in Pond

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body found in a pond Saturday morning is that of a missing Lancaster County man. 22 year old Jerell White was last seen at a Fourth of July party on Pleasant Road. Deputies believe there was some kind of fight there and White left, walking down the road.

White’s family said finding his body was the end to an exhaustingly long search through thick wooded areas. In surveillance video obtained Friday by WRHI’s TV news partner Channel 9, White is seen walking down a neighbor’s driveway, climbing over a fence and falling to the ground on the other side. He gets up and stumbles out of the view of the camera.

The sheriff said the pond is near the fence where White was last seen. White’s family thinks he was running from somebody after an altercation at the July 4 party he attended. Search crews spent three days in the air, on foot and on four-wheelers to get into deeply wooded areas.

The crew included Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies, city and county firefighters, and emergency medical services crews. Deputies said due to liability and private property all around the search area, they couldn’t allow family members to assist in the search. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

