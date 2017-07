Humane Society to Hold Clinic for Deadly Pet Virus

An increase of a deadly virus in pets in York and Lancaster counties has a national animal rescue group scrambling to prevent it from spreading further. York and Lancaster counties saw a canine distemper outbreak during the spring that left numerous animals sick and some dead, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

To prevent the virus from spreading, the Humane Society will hold two vaccination clinics Saturday – one in Fort Mill and one in Lancaster.

