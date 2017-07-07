Giti Tire Expected to Hire 1,700 New Positions

A Giti Tire executive said Thursday that the company is “on track” to hire 1,700 new positions at its Richburg plant over the coming decade. The $560 million plant – Giti’s first North American manufacturing facility, its ninth worldwide – already has hired some workers to prepare the facility for production.

The 1,100-acre site is expected to begin production of passenger and light truck tires later this year, with sales beginning in early 2018, according to Dobradenka. During the first phase of production, the plant could make 5 million tires annually, or around 30,000 a day.

That number could quickly double, based on market demand. The plant is currently in a “hiring blitz” to get local workers who can run the manufacturing lines.

