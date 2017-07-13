Former Springs Industries CEO Passes Away

Walter Elisha has died at the age of 85. Mr. Elisha joined Springs Industries, a textile company in Fort Mill, in 1980, serving as president, chairman and CEO, and director, retiring in 1998.

Among his numerous accomplishments he received the Distinguished Service & Alumni Achievement Award from the Harvard Business School; the Alumni Award of Merit from Wabash College; honorary degrees from Limestone College, Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science, the University of South Carolina, Wabash College, and Winthrop University.

Mr. Elisha is survived by his wife Arlene, three children and six grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Elisha will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 14th at Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715. His family will receive friends at the church following the service.

