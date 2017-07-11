Chester County Announces New Wood Engineering Plant

Oregon-based Roseburg Forest Products will expand its operations in the southeastern United States with construction of a new engineered wood products plant in Chester, S.C.

Roseburg publicly announced the project July 11 at a joint news conference with officials representing the state of South Carolina and Chester County. Groundbreaking on the planned state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is expected in early 2018, with anticipated operation start-up in mid-2019.

Once completed, the plant will create 148 full-time jobs. The new plant will make Roseburg the largest U.S. manufacturer of engineered wood products serving independent distributors without captive distribution.

Roseburg plans to close on the property within the next 30 days. The project is contingent upon resolving terms and conditions with local and state officials, finalizing agreements and receiving approval of permits.

