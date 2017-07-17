Carolina Panthers Fire GM David Gettleman

Carolina Panthers owner and founder Jerry Richardson announced Monday that general manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties, according to a news release on the team’s website.

The moves comes less than two weeks before the Panthers training camp starts.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Richardson said. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

Carolina finished 6-10 in 2016 after making the playoffs in each of Gettleman’s first three seasons with the team, capping 2015 with an NFC Championship.

Gettleman had been general manager of the Panthers since 2013.

