7/3/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

Summer and Sgt. Peppers have had tough lives and health challenges – but their hearts are full of love for anyone looking for a special furrever friend. Contact the HSYC today and let them know you want to meet one of them!

THIS SATURDAY – July 8 th – COME ONE COME ALL TO HSYC for a VACCINE CLINIC Sponsored by HSUS and HSYC! – 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC – 8AM – 10AM – DOGS AND CATS $3.00 PER PET!!!!! – No appointment needed. Just have your cats in a carrier and your dogs on a leash.

SUMMER FUN is building and Volunteers are vacationing so if you've thought about giving 2-4 hours or your time a week, a month, NOW is the time to act ! We rely on our volunteers assistance with walking dogs, socializing cats, washing laundry, etc.. We also have a THRIFT SHOP that needs assistance….you can sort clothing, tag, organize, etc…. If you are a researching or have grant writing experience, we'd love your help on our Grant Writing Committee We are starting our planning for the Dog Gone Good Time Festival and would love your creativity!!! Group Volunteering – Businesses can coordinate a day to come and focus on a specific project like deep cleaning, power washing, painting…… The list goes on! See all our opportunities on our website at humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

! RESCUE NEEDS: Clay Cat Litter, Kitten Chow, Bin Liners for 55 gallon Bins, Bleach.

Humane Society of York County Rescue – www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

Address: 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Shelter phone #: 803-802-0902

