7/3/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

Summer and Sgt. Peppers have had tough lives and health challenges – but their hearts are full of love for anyone looking for a special furrever friend.  Contact the HSYC today and let them know you want to meet one of them!

  • THIS SATURDAY – July 8th – COME ONE COME ALL TO HSYC for a VACCINE CLINIC Sponsored by HSUS and HSYC! – 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC – 8AM – 10AM – DOGS AND CATS $3.00 PER PET!!!!! – No appointment needed. Just have your cats in a carrier and your dogs on a leash.
  • SUMMER FUN is building and Volunteers are vacationing so if you’ve thought about giving 2-4 hours or your time a week, a month, NOW is the time to act!
    • We rely on our volunteers assistance with walking dogs, socializing cats, washing laundry, etc..
    • We also have a THRIFT SHOP that needs assistance….you can sort clothing, tag, organize, etc….
    • If you are a researching or have grant writing experience, we’d love your help on our Grant Writing Committee
    • We are starting our planning for the Dog Gone Good Time Festival and would love your creativity!!!
    • Group Volunteering – Businesses can coordinate a day to come and focus on a specific project like deep cleaning, power washing, painting……
    • The list goes on!
    • See all our opportunities on our website at humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org
  • RESCUE NEEDS: Clay Cat Litter, Kitten Chow, Bin Liners for 55 gallon Bins, Bleach.

Humane Society of York County Rescue –  www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

Address: 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Shelter phone #: 803-802-0902

