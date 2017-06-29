York Tech Receives Grant From Duke Energy

In a release yesterday it was announced that York technical College has been awarded a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to create a new scholarship opportunity for students seeking utility line worker education and training at York Technical College.

The 40 thousand dollar grant helps to create access to education and training for candidates interested in utility career fields. The program will also be used to increase interest and awareness among current and future students.

York Technical College’s Utility Line Worker Program is an eight-week certificate program that prepares candidates for entry-level positions in the utility line worker field.

