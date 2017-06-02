York County Paper Mill to Terminate 180 People

Due to lower customer demand York County’s Resolute Forest Products paper mill will shut down part of its production line this summer terminating 180 people.

It was announced Wednesday that Resolute would cease operation at its paper machine number 2 in Catawba starting June 30th. According to spokeswoman Debbie Johnston Resolute has experienced lower demand for coated paper products, including magazines, catalogs and flyer inserts.

The publicly traded Canadian company, employs 600 people in Catawba, where it has a total annual production capacity of 720,000 metric tons of paper products. About 193,000 metric tons of coated paper capacity will be eliminated.

