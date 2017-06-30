York County Natural Gas Names New CEO

Rock Hill, SC | June 30, 2017 – The Board of Directors of York County Natural Gas Authority (Authority) is pleased to announce the appointment of James (Jimmy) T. Sprouse Jr. as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Authority. Mr. Sprouse is a graduate of Clemson University and has over 25 years of extensive utility and energy industry experience. He has worked in various progressive roles within the Authority, ranging from Construction Crewman to Executive Vice President. After serving as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Sprouse assumes the role as President and CEO effective immediately, following the recent retirement of Mr. James (Jim) A. Heckle.

In making the announcement, Brian Hall, Chairman of the York County Natural Gas Authority Board of Directors said, “We are very excited to have Jimmy assume this role and build on the Authority’s tradition of outstanding commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer service. We want to thank Jim Heckle for his years of service to the Authority and to the citizens of York County”.

In addition to his responsibilities at the Authority, Mr. Sprouse also serves on industry boards and committees including the American Public Gas Association (APGA), the Southern Gas Association (SGA) and the Gas Technology Institute (GTI). He currently leads the APGA Research Foundation as its Chairman.

Mr. Sprouse is well known locally and active on a number of boards and civic organizations. He currently serves on the York County Economic Development Board and is Past President of the Greater York Chamber of Commerce.

During his time with the Authority, Mr. Sprouse has been instrumental in several projects, notably the development and operations of Patriots Energy Group (PEG). PEG is a joint action agency that provides cost effective natural gas supply to York County, Chester County and Lancaster County. In addition, Mr. Sprouse managed the construction of the Authority facilities on West Main Street and the Authority’s expansion into Cherokee County, SC.

The Authority is a public gas utility, initially created by an Act of the South Carolina General Assembly in 1954. As a political subdivision of the State, the Authority operates as a not-for-profit corporation and is governed by a ten-member Board. In 1957 the Authority accepted its first deposits for service and established an office in Rock Hill.

Since Mr. Sprouse came on board in 1991, the Authority has undergone significant growth, expanding distribution service to more rural parts of the county and growing from a consumer base of around 15,000 to over 64,000 customers in 2017, the Authority’s 60th year in service.

“I’m humbled by this opportunity and look forward to continuing the mission of the Authority to provide safe and reliable natural gas service to the citizens of York County and Cherokee County” said Sprouse. “I’m excited to lead the Authority forward and build upon a strong foundation started by our employees 60 years ago.”

