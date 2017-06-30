York County Natural Gas Authority Announces New CEO

It was announced in a press release today that james Sprouse Jr is the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the York County Natural gas Authority. Sprouse is a graduate of Clemson University and has over 25 years of extensive utility and energy industry experience.

He has worked in various progressive roles within the Authority, ranging from Construction Crewman to Executive Vice President. After serving as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Sprouse assumes the role as President and CEO effective immediately, following the recent retirement of Mr. James A. Heckle.

In addition to his responsibilities at the Authority, Mr. Sprouse also serves on industry boards and committees including the American Public Gas Association (APGA), the Southern Gas Association (SGA) and the Gas Technology Institute (GTI). He currently leads the APGA Research Foundation as its Chairman.

Sprouse is well known locally and active on a number of boards and civic organizations. He currently serves on the York County Economic Development Board and is Past President of the Greater York Chamber of Commerce.

