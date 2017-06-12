York County Handling 32 Cases of Alleged Food Stamp Fraud

At least 32 cases of alleged food stamp fraud have been brought against York County residents in state criminal court from transactions at the Daily Express Mart in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The store owners and employees who pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court now have to cooperate and testify against them as part of plea deals.

So far, 19 people have been prosecuted on allegations at the Daily Express Mart of using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program money, better known as food stamps that since 2002 have actually been a debit card, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

