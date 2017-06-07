York County Detectives Continue Search for Missing Woman

York County detectives are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a woman who has not been seen or heard from in nearly a month.

The sheriff’s department said Tuesday morning that they were looking for information that led to finding 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert.

Calvert was staying in Rock Hill, off Bonnybrook Circle, for approximately a month and was supposed to return to Miami, Florida on May 8.

She has not made it to Florida though, and is not answering her cell phone.

Calvert is 5’5″ and weighs about 200 pounds and was driving a Ford Five Hundred with a Florida license tag 409-9GA. Media outlets are reporting her car has been found in Charlotte.

