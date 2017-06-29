WRHI Named Finalist For Statewide Radio Station Of The Year

For the 12th time in the last 13 years, WRHI has been selected as one of two finalists for South Carolina Statewide Radio Station of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. In all, the OTS Media Group has 12 finalists in the 14 different categories. WRHI now boasts the most “finalist” appearances of any Radio station in state history and with a win this year would tie WTCB-Columbia for the most Statewide Radio Station of the Year honors. WHZT-Greenville is the other finalist for Radio station of the year. On the television side, WIS-Columbia and WLTX-Columbia are the finalists for TV station of the year.

Other highlights include: WRHI’s Christians To Feed The Hungry is a finalist for the coveted Uray Service Project Award, which is given to the Radio/TV station with the top community project. WRHI’s Chris Miller is a finalist for Statewide Sportscaster of the Year for a record extending 8th straight year.

Complete list of OTS Media Group’s finalists

Station of the Year: WRHI-AM/FM

Uray Service Project of the Year: “Christians To Feed The Hungry”-Dr. Ronal King, Manning Kimmel

Sportscaster of the Year: “Chris Miller”

Website Of the Year: WRHI.com

Sales Campaign of the Year: “Pennington Primary Care”-Mike Hairr, Dr. Pennington, Steven Stone

Multi-Spot Campaign: “Classic Metals”-Manning Kimmel, Todd Andrews

Multi-Spot Campaign: “ChristmasVille 2016”-Allan Miller, Steven Stone, McKenzie Nicholson

Production-PSA: “TurkeyRama 2016” Allan Miller, Steven Stone, Dr. Ronal King

Production-PSA: “Toys For Happiness” McKenzie Nicholson, Allan Miller, Steven Stone

Production-Promo: “The Great Easter Egg Classic”-Allan Miller, Steven Stone, Freddi Hammer

Production-Promo: “Boo-HaHa To the Maxx”-Charlie Derek, Allan Miller, Steven Stone

Production-Commercial: “All About That Basement” Catherine Madden, Gibbon Pender, Steven Stone

