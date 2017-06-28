Woman Arrested in Lancaster County Hit and Run

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Lancaster County hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Diane Elizabeth Kelley, 46, of Lilesville, N.C., is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, Cpl. Bill Ryan said.

The bicyclist, Richard B. Sims, 42, of Lancaster, was traveling north on S.C. 9 near Deerwood Road around 10:15 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind, Lance Cpl. Gary Miller said. Kelley was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima. She is being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Comments

comments