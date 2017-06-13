Winthrop’s Colten Rendon Named Freshman All-American

ROCK HILL, SC – Winthrop’s Colten Rendon has been selected as a 2017 Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Rendon was also voted the Big South Conference Freshman of The Year and to the All-Big South First Team. He completed the year with a 7-5 record and a 4.19 ERA while striking out 53 and allowing 10 walks in 86 innings.

“It feels good to be named Freshman All-American,” said Rendon. “I had a pretty good season but the final result was not what I wanted and next year I plan on having a better year.”

Winthrop head coach Tom Riginos said this award is a great recognition for Rendon,.”Colten worked extremely hard this year and deserves this honor. I am very happy for him.”

Rendon is the ninth Eagle to earn Freshman All-America honors in the history of the program and is the first since Tyler Mizenko was recognized in 2009.

http://baseballnews.com/collegiate-baseball-freshmen-americans/

