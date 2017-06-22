Winthrop to Offer 100% Online Graduate Programs

Beginning in the fall of 2018, Winthrop University will begin offering a range of 100% online graduate programs. The university will start with four degrees: Master of Business Administration, Master of Education in Special Education Intervention, the Master of Social Work, and the Master of Art in Arts Administration.

Winthrop faculty and staff will continue to design and deliver the graduate programs and curriculum, as well as evaluate students for admission and provide academic support. With this partnership, however, Winthrop will avoid many of the upfront infrastructure costs associated with fully online programs.

