Winthrop Police Chief to Retire

55 year old Winthrop University Police Chief Frank Zebedis will retire in August after 19 years of service as head of the department.

Zebedis is also an assistant vice president for student life.

He said he was honored to protect the students and staff at Winthrop University and was proud of his work for public safety. School officials have not said when a search for a replacement would begin.

Comments

comments