Winthrop Names Dean of College of Business Administration

It was announced earlier today in an email from Winthrop Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Debra Boyd, that Dr. P.N. Saksena has accepted Winthrop’s offer to become the next Dean of the College of Business Administration.

Saksena brings a wealth of experience to the position, and is eager to get to Rock Hill and begin working with all stakeholders-both on and off campus-to chart the college’s future.

